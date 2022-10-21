UAE authority announce key road closure

Dubai: The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah announced key road closure. RTA informed the closure of the old Wadi Al Helu tunnel until the beginning of the first quarter of 2023.

Access to the route was closed to start work on the Jebel Dim Rest project. RTA urged drivers to use the new Wadi Al Helo tunnel to reach their destination until the completion of work on the route.