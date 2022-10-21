Vietjet launches direct flight services to 2 Indian cities

Mumbai: Low-cost airline from Vietnam, Vietjet has launched direct flight service connecting Da Nang city with Mumbai and New Delhi in India. The air carrier updated that the new flight service boast several in-flight features; hot meals from a list of international cuisines, health services, leather seats, dedicated cabin crews & unique art programs.

Return flights between Da Nang – New Delhi, will be scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Return flights between Da Nang – Mumbai will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.