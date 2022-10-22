Amid tensions surrounding Taiwan and North Korea, US B-1B bombers land in Guam

Considering that US Air Force B-1B bombers have just landed in Guam, the US has opted to reinforce its posture in Asia. The White House claims that the choice to send the long-range aircraft was made as a result of the ongoing hostilities in Taiwan and North Korea’s purported plans to conduct nuclear tests.

‘It is … meant to send a message that the United States stands closely with its allies and partners to deter potential provocation,’ Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters.

The US Air Force also confirmed that this is a temporary deployment as part of the ‘bomber task force’ mission. ‘The bombers’ presence is also aimed at demonstrating that the United States has the capability to conduct global operations at any time,’ General Ryder added.

According to AFP, the bombers would participate in a number of training sorties in the area. The missions ‘perform a crucial role in deterring potential adversaries and challenging their decision calculus,’ according to the US Air Force.

When asked about the bombers in Guam, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Mount of the 37th Bomb Squadron said in the statement, ‘The B-1 is an extremely capable platform in this region, being able to fly great distances and bear considerable firepower with precision and standoff weapons.’