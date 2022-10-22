Around 250 students were found to be MDMA customers on a drug dealer’s buyers list.

Students are among the frequent purchasers of illegal substances in Kerala, according to information from a recent drug bust in Thrissur.

The Excise Department discovered that the two offered MDMA to 250 students after apprehending two well-known drug dealers in the state on Saturday.

Jinesh, a.k.a. ‘Kerala bro,’ and Vishnu, a native of Kaipamangalam, were taken into custody. Additionally, 15.2 grammes of MDMA were taken from them.

The amount that each person had spent on the drug is included on a list they carried that lists their ‘clients.’

Evidently, many of them spend up to Rs 3,000. It’s not clear if this sum represents the cost of each transaction or the daily spending of the pupils.

Officials from Excise have started looking for the students.

Based on a tip-off, Jinesh and Vishnu were apprehended. The two were heavily involved in the sale of drugs, particularly to fisherman.

They were making use of a unique phone for this. Along with the car they used to transport the drugs, this has also been seized.

The authorities are confident that they will catch additional participants in the scheme in the days to come.

Molly or ecstasy are popular names for MDMA, also known as methylenedioxymethamphetamine. It is a synthetic substance with stimulant and hallucinogenic properties.