Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines launched travel options for passengers travelling to Indonesia. Dubai-based Emirates has recently activated its codeshare partnership with Batik Air.

Under the newly activated agreement, Emirates has placed its code on 8 routes operated by Batik Air via Jakarta to – Balikpapan, Denpasar, Medan, Manado, Padang, Surakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.