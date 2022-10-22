Fraudster detained for using sexologist from Bengaluru’s identity on social media

A guy was detained by the Bengaluru police on Monday for using a prominent sexologist’s online persona to harass and abuse women through messages and photographs.

Dr. Padmini Prasad, a doctor and author who assists women with their sexual issues, filed a complaint with the cyber crime police station in Bengaluru’s north-east division, which led to the arrest.

The accused created Facebook accounts under the guise of Dr. Padmini Prasad in order to approach women and harass them, informed Bangalore police.

Another instance of the doctor’s name being used on social media to entice patients was reported to the authorities last year. A woman was detained for the crime by the north-east Bengaluru police department’s cybercrime and economic offences squad.