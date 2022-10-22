Human rights group says more than 12,500 people arrested in Iran protests

In the protests that have followed the passing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran, more than 250 people have been killed, according to a well-known human rights organisation, and over 12,500 others have been jailed.

Amini was taken into custody by the morality police in Iran for disobeying the hijab laws, and that evening she was pronounced dead after suffering head and body trauma. The killing sparked demonstrations across the nation, with women setting their hijabs on fire and others shaving in public.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said that the death toll has exceeded 250 and urged the Iranian military to stop using ‘excessive force’. The Centre for Human Rights in Iran also said in their latest report that more than 3000 people have been arrested in the Tehran province alone.

Human rights organisations from all around the nation have charged the security forces with assaulting journalists and students in recent days. Maj Gen Hossein Salami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps even claimed on Thursday that they were almost ready to ‘snuff out the lingering protestors’ in Iran.

High-ranking officials and the morality police have already been targeted by sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union in response to the crackdown on Iranian protestors.