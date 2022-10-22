Internet users are alarmed after a Lithuanian photographer captures an ant up close.

As some of us may have observed, magnifying practically anything, whether it be living or inanimate, produces surprising outcomes. However, a very close-up picture of the common ant is now giving some people nightmares. Recently, a photographer uploaded a previously unseen magnified image of an ant, and online users immediately thought it looked like something out of a scary movie.

For the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, which celebrates the craft of microscopic photography and encourages people to capture details not visible to the human eye, Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas submitted the image.

According to Kavaliauskas, who lives close to a forest, spotting an ant was simple because of this. But taking a picture of a ground-running ant is uninteresting, he continued. ‘I’m constantly searching for details, shadows, and jagged edges. The main goal of photography is to be a discoverer,’ Added Kavaliauskas. The works of art created by the creator and the chance to view God’s creations captivate me. He said that there were ‘no horrors in nature,’ referring to how the ant appeared under the microscope.

Some users were really stunned after viewing the image. Ant-Man should have been a horror movie, a user said. One more person wrote, ‘I appreciate you destroying ants. I thought they were adorable. I’m now frightened.’

Although the image generated a lot of internet discussion, Grigorii Timin’s photograph of a Madagascar gigantic day gecko’s developing hand took first place in the competition. A process known as image-stitching was used to combine hundreds of photographs to generate the image of a gecko.

Timin was mentioned on Nikon’s website as saying, ‘This embryonic hand is roughly 3 mm (0.12 in) in length, which is a big sample for high-resolution microscopy.’ The scan takes more than two days to acquire and generates roughly 200 GB of data because it comprises of 300 tiles, each of which has about 250 optical sections.