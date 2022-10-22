Quick and simple Ginger detox tea when you are feeling bloated after overeating

After overeating, do you feel bloated? Then, we have a quick and easy Ginger detox tea that you can make in a short amount of time and with no effort. This detox tea is excellent for weight loss as well as for treating abrupt bloating. Simply follow our simple instructions to perfect this wonderful tea, then give us your comments.

Ingredients of Ginger detox tea

1 1/2 inch ginger

6 cup water

1 tablespoon green tea leaves

2 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon carom seeds

5 lemon slices

Step 1 Boil water

Washing and peeling the ginger is the first step in this simple recipe. Then, add 5–6 cups of water and grated ginger to a heated vessel.

Step 2 Boil the tea

Next, add fennel seeds, carom seeds. Allow the water to boil while covering the lid. Turn off the burner once the water begins to reduce, then add 1 tablespoon of green tea. Give the tea time to brew.

Step 3: Tea is prepared

After straining the tea, add honey and lemon slices. Enjoy