Steve Bannon, former Trump strategist sentenced to four months in prison for contempt

Due to his failure to assist with the congressional investigation into the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine by a district court in the US on Friday.

US District Judge Carl Nichols has permitted the former advisor to former US President Donald Trump to remain free while he appeals his guilty judgement. He will not be required to serve his sentence immediately. Bannon was found guilty of two offences, including refusing to appear before a House of Representatives committee or turning over information during the attack inquiry.

Bannon made the decision not to speak to the judge or give a testimony at the session. However, did show up at the court and reminded the journalists gathered outside the courtroom that the US mid-term elections would be held on November 8 and that ‘this illegitimate administration, their judgement day is on (November 8).’

In light of Bannon’s ‘sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress,’ the Department of Justice reportedly requested a six-month term and a $200,000 fine against him. The department’s brief to the court further notes how the defendant ‘exacerbated that attack by disobeying the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority.’