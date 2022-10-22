T20 World Cup: Here is the schedule of India’s Super 12

Dubai: The full schedule of Team India’s events at the T20 World Cup has been released.

Here India’s Full Super 12s Schedule:

October 23 — India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

October 27 — India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM (Sydney Cricket Ground)

October 30 — India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM (Optus Stadium, Perth)

November 2 — India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM (Adelaide Oval)

November 6 — India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)