DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

T20 World Cup: Here is the schedule of India’s Super 12

Oct 22, 2022, 09:23 pm IST

Dubai:  The full schedule of Team India’s events at the T20 World Cup has been released.

Also Read: Here is the full schedule of ICC T20 World Cup Super 12

Here India’s Full Super 12s Schedule:

October 23 — India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

October 27 — India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM (Sydney Cricket Ground)

October 30 — India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM (Optus Stadium, Perth)

November 2 — India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM (Adelaide Oval)

November 6 — India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 22, 2022, 09:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button