7 men including 2 minors are booked in gang rape of techie

Police announced on Sunday that seven persons, including two children, had been apprehended in connection with the gang rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

They claimed that after questioning some people who frequent the isolated area close to the old airport in Chaibasa where the incident took place, the arrests were made.

The event occurred on a two-wheeler on Thursday night when the woman, who works for a reputable IT company, was riding along with her boyfriend. Police said that a gang of individuals stopped the pair, beat them, and then led the woman to a nearby remote location where they reportedly raped her.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar, the arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was established to look into the issue.

He claimed that the people detained had the woman’s wallet and cell phones in their possession.

The accused raped her, then abandoned her there before running away. A police van noticed her as she was returning from the scene, and she told them the entire story, according to the officer.

He said, ‘They started an inquiry and transported her to the hospital.’

Since the pandemic’s start, the woman has been present because she works from home.