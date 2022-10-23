AAP Leader’s Unusual Offer To Punjab: ‘Don’t Burn Stubble, Get Rs 1 lakh’

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan declared on Sunday that he will donate Rs 1 lakh to each village panchayat where farmers refrain from burning stubble in order to discourage the practise in his Assembly seat.

His discretionary limit would be used to pay for this sum, said in a formal declaration issued here on Sunday.

An AAP legislator named Sandhwan represents the Kotkapura Assembly district.

According to Sandhwan, burning paddy stubble depletes the soil’s fertility and has a negative effect on the ecosystem.

He claimed that, in accordance with Gurbani beliefs, Punjabis are the most devoted to the natural world.

According to the statement, he claimed that as more individuals became aware of the negative impacts of stubble burning, they stopped following the practise.

According to the statement, Sandhwan honoured those who did not burn paddy stubble last week.

‘It was a first-of-its-kind project. Eighteen farmers from the Faridkot district, thirteen from Moga, ten from Sangrur, one from Rupnagar, ten from Gurdaspur, and seven each from Ludhiana and Barnala were honoured in this occasion’ The declaration read.

Additionally, he urged farmers to conserve the environment by planting more trees.