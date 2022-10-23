Author Civic Chandran surrenders before Koyilandi police in sexual assault case

Koyilandy: Author Civic Chandran, who is accused in a sexual assault case, appeared before Koyilandi police on Saturday as the Kerala High Court cancelled his anticipatory bail. The police registered his arrest and was granted bail after recording his statement. He appeared before SHO KR Ranjith at 10 am on Saturday.

The arrest was registered in the second sexual assault case. The bail was granted on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh and two people. Chandran has to appear before the police every Saturday. The High Court had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by the Kozhikode Sessions Court citing his poor health.

The police registered the case over a complaint by a woman, who is a teacher and a writer, over an incident that took place in April. The complainant had accused that the writer sexually assaulted her while attending a book launch on April 17 in Kozhikode. He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.