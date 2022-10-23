Cash worth Rs. 1 crore seized by Telangana Police from Munugode

Rs 1 crore, which was allegedly being brought to Munugode, where the by-election is set for November 3, was seized by Telangana police. According to authorities, when checking vehicles at Narsingi Rotary, the police squad noticed people moving suspiciously in two cars and a bike and checked the vehicles.

The accused attempted to flee the area when they saw the police, but they were finally caught. Officers found two bags in two cars, each holding Rs 35 lakh, and the motorcycle rider had a second bag, each containing Rs 30 lakh. The accused did not provide adequate explanations when questioned about the source of the money and where it comes from.

After questioning the accused, the police learned that the money was being delivered to Komatireddy Sumanth Reddy and Komatireddy Surya Pavan Reddy in Munugode. K Deval Raju, Dasar Luthar, D Nagesh, Gundala Vijay Kumar, and G Srikanth Sagar have been identified as the arrested accused. Sunil Reddy, V Harshavardhan Reddy, Sumanth Reddy, and Surya Pavan Reddy are fugitives.

K Deval Raju admitted after questioning that he had been a sales professional for Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy, owner of Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms, for the previous 20 years. He claimed that, on the orders of Harshavardhan Reddy, he and his associates had obtained Rs 1 crore in cash from a Sunil Reddy, a resident of Kokapet, and were transporting it in several vehicles to evade police inspection. To avoid being arrested and being checked by the authorities, the accused then divided the money.

Six mobile phones, two two-wheelers, two four-wheelers, and Rs 1 crore in cash have all been seized by police.