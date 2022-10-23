Congress reacts to the move against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in an effort to discredit and deflect attention

In response to legal action taken against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, the Congress stated on Sunday that the ‘recycled old claims’ were intended to malign the organisations and draw attention away from current issues.

Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary for communications at the Congress, stated that: ‘The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) both had their FCRA registrations terminated during the Deepavali weekend by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The RGF and RGCT are the targets of recycled accusations. This is done to discredit the public and draw attention away from problems that affect them on a daily basis.’

The grand old party claimed that after Rajiv Gandhi, a former prime minister who supported inclusive, sustainable development and other ideals, was assassinated, the trust and the charity were both founded.

‘The Trusts have always been wholly benevolent and adhere to all rules and laws. The Trusts have meticulously adhered to all statutory obligations for audit, programme activity and financial transparency, and the filing of returns each year. Anyone who is familiar with the current dispensation should be able to comprehend the reasons behind the cancellation of the FCRA registration’ Added was Jairam Ramesh.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of RGF and RGCT, led by Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi, were revoked by the Centre on Saturday due to alleged violations of the foreign fundraising rules.

RGF’s trustees also include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and lawmakers Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi serves as the organization’s chair.

The Congress stated that the NGOs will address the accusations and take whatever legal action is necessary.