Delhi Police raids restaurants serving alcohol without licence, ahead of Diwali

The Delhi excise department conducted searches at a number of restaurants before Diwali 2022 because they were selling alcohol without a license. Over 230 bottles of foreign alcohol were seized by the Delhi Police during a raid on many restaurants in the capital.

The raid was conducted at a number of bars and restaurants, including Blinque in Rajouri Garden and Raftaar in Punjabi Bagh, among others. The establishment is the subject of a FIR for serving liquor without a license.

In related news, the Delhi Police busted a scheme to rebrand alcohol from other states. The fraudulent alcohol was being sold on the market after being mixed with Haraya liquor.

The Delhi Excise Department reported on Friday that a group of bartenders were selling foreign alcohol after blending Haryana’s whiskey and labelling it as Delhi.

The rebranded alcohol was found, among other places, in Karol Bagh, Rani Bagh, Sarita Vihar, and Chhatarpur. Officials have also found that a few additional foreign liquor brands are being sold illegally in the nation’s capital.