Gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s properties, worth more than Rs 7 crores attached by cops

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police seized Mukhtar Ansari’s properties, valued at 7.5 crore rupees. Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is now being held in Banda prison. Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, Ansari’s sons, were listed as the owners on the property registration papers. Abbas Ansari is an MLA representing the Mau constituency.

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had previously used money obtained from criminal activity to purchase three land parcels in his mother’s name. The properties were registered in Abbas and Umar’s names when she died.

According to the Gangsters Act, the properties have been seized. On Sunday, there were many police officers and administrative personnel present.