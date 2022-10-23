Honor launches new budget smartphone: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched new budget smartphone titled ‘ Honor Play 40 Plus’in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Honor Play 40 Plus is priced at CNY 1199 (roughly Rs. 13,700). It is currently listed for sale in China via the Honor Mall website in 4 colours — Charm Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Titanium Empty Silver and Xianxia Purple. Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new smartphone are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 40 Plus runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. The device is is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno Mali-G57 GPU. It sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (720×1,600) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset equips a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth of field camera with f/2.4 aperture. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and light sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.