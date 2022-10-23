India-Pak border ‘drone activity’ poses a challenge to security agencies!

Security agencies continue to face challenges from the movement of drones used to airdrop weapons, ammunition, and narcotics; over 150 such actions have been reported this year at various locations along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, according to authorities.

They said that Punjab was where the first usage of drones for transporting weapons, ammunition, and drugs was discovered in 2019. The Border Security Force, which is manning the 553 km of border with Pakistan, has reportedly shot down 10 drones this year, including three in the past week, in addition to preventing the entry of several unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the officials.

A senior BSF official claimed that ‘more than 150 drone activity have so far been seen’ (Punjab Frontier). According to the police, the majority of drone activities have been centred near the international border in the districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. They stated that Ferozepur and Gurdaspur regions have also seen drone activity.

According to the top BSF official, the BSF and Punjab Police worked together to uncover a group that was smuggling drugs and weapons from across the border into the Tarn Taran area this year. The BSF made the decision last month to kill Indian drug traffickers who travel to the area of the international border to acquire illegally imported drugs and weapons from Pakistan.

The BSF official replied, ‘The law allows us to fire at the smuggler if he arrives to take the shipment or assaults’. The BSF has also chosen to award those members of its staff who shoot down a drone that was infiltrating Indian territory. The BSF had made the announcement to provide a Rs. 1 lakh reward in April of this year to anyone with intelligence that results in the capture of anyone employing drones to smuggle drugs, weapons, or ammunition out of Pakistan.