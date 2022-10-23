Indian Railways hikes prices of platform tickets at major stations

New Delhi: Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to increase the prices of platform tickets at some major stations. The decision was taken to prevent overcrowding at railway stations during the upcoming festival season.

Price of platform ticket is increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till the end of October at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat.

Western Railways also informed that the weekly mega block that happens for the upkeep and maintenance of the trains every Sunday on the main line and harbour line suburban sections of the Central Railway in Mumbai will not take place on the Diwali weekend (October 23). The Computerised Reservation Centres, or PRS counters, in every division of Central Railway will only be open for half a day on Diwali. On October 24, the PRS counters will only function between 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.