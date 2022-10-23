‘No more stays’ for British Royals at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle: Reports

No royal would remain permanently at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II since King Charles III has chosen to temporarily occupy Clarence House. The 370 million euro makeover of Buckingham Palace, which is anticipated to be finished in 2027, will keep the monarch waiting, according to DailyMail.com. The King, though, is reportedly going to utilise the areas for meetings and business.

The monarch should be residing in Buckingham Palace, a source previously told DailyMail, but renovations are well behind schedule. ‘Otherwise, it runs the risk of becoming simply another tourist destination. It’s the centre of the monarchy in London. In actuality, we don’t have a palace for the king to dwell in’. There have also been rumours that Prince William and Princess Kate may relocate to Windsor; however, according to a source cited by The Sun, there are now ‘no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage’.

In addition, Balmoral Castle in Scotland is anticipated to stay unoccupied because no royals have chosen it as their official residence. The British newspaper said that it will soon be made accessible to tourists. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are anticipated to divide their time between a number of different castles, with Clarence House—where they have lived for 19 years and are located just 400 yards from Buckingham Palace—serving as their principal residence.

Buckingham Palace, which has not undergone renovation since the Second World War, has only undergone roughly half of the necessary work. New electricity, plumbing, and heating are being installed in the palace. The Sovereign Grant—the annual sum that the government pays to the monarch—will be used by taxpayers to pay for the refurbishment. The upkeep of Royal residences is allocated around a third of the funding.