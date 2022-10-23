Rohit Sharma becomes emotional during the national anthem during India vs. Pakistan.

Before the commencement of India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, skipper Rohit Sharma choked back emotions and became emotional. As Team India and a large crowd sang the national anthem, Rohit, who is making his ICC captaincy debut, was overcome with emotion.

After the national anthem, the India skipper grinned and gave Hardik Pandya a bear hug. The clip of Rohit breaking down quickly went viral.

India has chosen to bat first after winning the toss. Yuzvendra Chahal had no berth because R Ashwin was chosen by the team management. It was confirmed that Axar Patel would be in the starting lineup.

The pace attack is being jointly led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, with Arshdeep Singh serving as the third pacer in the starting XI. Rishabh Pant is playing behind Dinesh Karthik. Four players—Deepak Hooda, Rishabh, Harshal, and Chahal—do not make up the starting XI.

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s star pacer, was re-inducted into the starting lineup. The left-arm pacer will spearhead the pace assault against India after demonstrating his fitness in the exhibition match. On Saturday, Fakhar Zaman was disqualified from the game (October 22).

The team that wins this competition will significantly increase its prospects of moving on to the second round. In T20 World Cups, India has only lost one match to Pakistan.