Samsung launches W23 5G and W23 Flip 5G: Price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched W23 5G and W23 Flip 5G in China. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of Samsung W23 5G has been priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,82,300 ) and the12GB RAM + 512GB model of Samsung W23 Flip 5G is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,900). Both the foldable smartphones come in a Shiny Black colourand are currently up for pre-orders in China, with shipments starting October 28.

Samsung W23 5G specifications: The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It features a 7.6-inch second-generation Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ display with (2,176×1,812 pixels) resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (904×2,316 pixels) second-generation Dynamic AMOLED cover display as well.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor paired with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, the main screen houses a 4-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 10-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens is featured on the cover screen.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, air pressure sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall Sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung W23 Flip 5G specifications: The new smartphone has a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) second-generation Dynamic AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It also sports a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung W23 Flip 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 lens. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera arranged on the folding display, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery.