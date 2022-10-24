Aiswarya Lekshmi’s fantasy horror thriller ‘Kumari’ to hit big-screens this week; trailer released

Kochi: ’Kumari’, a fantasy horror thriller starring Aiswarya Lekshmi, is all set to hit the theatres on October 28. The official trailer of the movie, directed by ‘Ranam’ fame Nirmal Sahadev and produced by Prithviraj Productions, was released on Sunday.

The trailer as well as teaser of the movie featured the life of Kumari and her life in a Namboothiri family where she encounters some mysterious customs and traditions. Notably, Prithviraj also plays a cameo role in the movie. Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, Swasika, Tanvi Ram, Shruthy Menon and Shivajith are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Cinematographer Abraham Joseph, music director Jakes Bejoy, lyricist Kaithapram are also associated with the movie. Director Nirmal, actor Giju John, Jakes, and Sreejith produce Kumari under their banner The Fresh Lime Sodas. Aishwarya, Priyanka Joseph, Mridula Pinapala, and Jins Varghese co-produce the film. Supriya Menon and Prithviraj present the film under their Prithviraj Productions banner. Kumari has music scored by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Abraham Joseph, and editing by Sreejith Sarang.