Apple launches iPad Pro: Price and specifications

Mumbai: International tech giant, Apple launched new iPad Pro with the M2 chip. The new iPad Pro will be on sale from October 26, 2022. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 112,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 127,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) which is compatible with the new iPad Pro is available for purchase separately for Rs 11,900.

The new iPad runs on iPadOS 16 and features an Ultra Wide camera with a 12MP sensor and a 122-degree field of view with support for ProRes videos. it features a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G support.