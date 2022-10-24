Biryani spices reduce ‘male sex drive’: TMC leader closes shops!

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, the head of the Trinamool Congress, forced two neighbourhood Biryani eateries in Cooch Behar, Bengal, to close because he claimed that the spices in the food decreased male virility. According to Rabindra Nath Ghosh, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee’s administration, there have been several claims that the ingredients and spices used to prepare Biryani lessen male sex desire.

‘People in the neighbourhood have been complaining for a few days now that they don’t know which spices are used to prepare Biryani that are deterrents to a man’s sexual urge’, according to Ghosh.

Further allegations made by the municipality’s current chairman of Cooch Behar include the sale of Biryani in the region by residents of places like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the operation of unlicensed restaurants. ‘When we arrived here in response to all the complaints, we discovered that none of the stores had a trading licence. the stores were shut,’ explained him.