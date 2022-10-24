Coimbatore car blast linked to ISIS: BJP leader takes aim at DMK government

After a cylinder explosion in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, claimed one life, state BJP head K Annamalai criticised the DMK administration and dubbed the incident ‘an act of terror with ISIS linkages’.

K Annamalai tweeted the following: ‘The ‘cylinder burst’ in Coimbatore is no more. It’s a blatant act of terrorism with ties to ISIS. Will @CMOTamilnadu open up about this and accept it? This information has been kept a secret by the Tennessee government for the past twelve hours. Is the state’s intelligence apparatus and the DMK government not clearly at fault here?’

‘The suspect who passed away while this assault was being planned clearly had ties to ISIS and was being managed from outside. In Tennessee soil, certain elements are still active. Chase these nodes ruthlessly. Please come out of hiding, @CMOTamilnadu, and accept your failure ‘,he wrote further.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, a cylinder explosion inside a car on Sunday resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man and widespread fear. After DGP Sylendra Babu, who inspected the scene, made a suggestion about a terror plan, the case changed. The victim’s identification was initially a challenge for the authorities to determine, but Jameza Mubin was eventually revealed.

In the explosion zone, we discovered marble balls and nails. Chemicals required for low-intensity explosions, such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur, which may be used to make homemade bombs, were discovered during the search of his residence, according to Sylendra Babu. He added that despite having no prior cases, he was in contact with a few people who are currently the subject of inquiries and are likely NIA suspects.