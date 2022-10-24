CRPF commandant arrested for sexual harassment!

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commander who was assigned to the 187th battalion in Jammu and Kashmir was detained on suspicion of sexual harassment. Surendra Singh Rana has been charged by the Udhampur police in Jammu and Kashmir with violating sections 509, 354A, and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A committee from the CRPF has been established to conduct an investigation; the accused is now free on bail. The matter will be looked into by a two-person team led by the IG. In addition to receiving vulgar texts from Rana, the complainant claims that she was often the victim of sexual and mental harassment.

According to the complaint, ‘He purposefully made such remarks in front of policemen and men on a number of times, leading others to feel that he was favouring her. All of this gave the impression that I was receiving special treatment, and as a result, someone called his wife under the cover of anonymity’. The victim further claimed that after learning of everything, the accused’s wife attempted suicide.