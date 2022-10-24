Diwali Diet for Healthy Lungs: Expert Advice and Food to Avoid

The Following Diet Advice Will Help You Maintain Healthy Lungs During Diwali:

1. Hydration – Just as water is necessary for all bodily functions, the lungs depend on it to maintain their mucosal lining and promote improved lung health.

2. A fiber-rich diet – The lungs benefit greatly from high-fibre foods including quinoa, chia seeds, brown rice, oats, and whole wheat. A high-fibre diet is inversely connected to the risk of chronic obstructive lung illnesses, according to research.

3. Antioxidant-rich Diet – Flavonoids and anthocyanin-rich (anthocyanidins, flavan-3-ols, flavones, flavonols and flavanones) red and blue coloured fruits such as strawberries and blueberries help in stronger lungs by their strong antioxidant effect, anti-mutagenic, anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory action.

4. Green Vegetables – Green leafy vegetables strengthen the lungs since they are inversely correlated with the incidence of lung cancer, according to research.

5. Dairy Products – According to study, dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt, etc., protect lung cancer.

6. Fresh fruits and vegetables are a great source of vitamin C and carotenoids, which the body uses to make vitamin A. The most prevalent antioxidant and free radical scavenger in the extracellular fluid lining of the lung is vitamin C.

7. Fatty Foods – Fatty foods, like butter, eggs, vegetable and seed oils, and mayonnaise, are high in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that breaks the chain reaction of lipid peroxidation. Intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) present in seafood possesses lung protection properties by delaying lung ageing.