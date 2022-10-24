FIDE announces 12 top chess-playing nations participating in the Men’s 2022 World Team Chess Championship

Mumbai: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced the names of 12 top chess-playing nations that are participating in the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship. The mega chess event will be held in Jerusalem, Israel from November 20.

India is included in the list. The other participating countries are China, the United States, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Spain, France, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Poland, and the host Israel.

The 12 teams will be divided into 2 pools of about the same strength, sorted by the average ratings of their players. After 5 rounds, the first 4 teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. The final match will be played on November 25.