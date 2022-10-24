Foreign investors turn net sellers in Indian markets for second month in a row

Mumbai: Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited revealed that the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian markets for second month in a row. FPIs withdrew Rs 5992 crore from Indian stock markets so far in October.

In September, FPIs sold Rs 7,624 crore worth of equities in India. So far in 2022, they sold Rs 174,781 crore on a cumulative basis. FPIs had been selling equities in the Indian markets for a year now which started in October last year. But they remained buyers on July and August.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country have been depleting for months now. India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to an over two-year low of $528.367 billion during the week that ended on October 14. The forex reserves had declined by around $100 billion ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.