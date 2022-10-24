Global Village in Dubai to open tomorrow: All details

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global village will open on October 25. The 27th edition of Global Village will remain open for tourists for next 6 months. The park will open at 4pm every day until midnight. On weekends, it will remain open until 1am.

Visitors can buy a ticket online and at the counters. Global village has launched value ticket and any day ticket for visitors. The value ticket is valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays) and is priced at Dh20 per person. The any day ticket cost Dh25 and it allows visitors to enter the park on any preferred day, including public holidays. Online, the value ticket is offered at a price of Dh18, and the any day ticket would cost Dh22.50.

The new season offers 27 pavilions. The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia. New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.

How to reach Global Village:

By bus:

Route 102: From Al Rashdiya Bus Station in 60-minute intervals.

Route 103: From the Union Bus Station at a frequency of 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Route 106: from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station every 60 minutes.

By car:

Global Village is located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) Exit 37.