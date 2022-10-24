Indian MPs refer to Rishi Sunak’s ascent as a Diwali gift.

The ascent of Rishi Sunak to the position of Prime Minister of Britain has received numerous flavours from Diwali gifts to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Indian politicians.

Sunak and his wife were seen worshipping in a Hindu temple in a photo shared by BJP member of parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar. ‘The Prime Minister of the former coloniser United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, is of Indian descent, embodying the true spirit of #AmritKaal. Celebrations for #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav continue. More strength to India’ The MP from Karimnagar tweeted.

It was ‘a glorious moment for the people of India,’ said GVL Narasimha Rao, another BJP member of parliament.

Subramanian Swamy, a former member of the union cabinet, called it ‘historic.’ Swamy claimed that ‘another British Indian’ had recently bought the remnants of the East India Company, which had its headquarters in London.

The East India Company is currently owned by Indian entrepreneur Sanjiv Mehta.

Not just the BJP MPs were jubilant with Sunak’s ties to India. History, according to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, has completed a full circle.

‘While India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK today has a prime minister of Indian descent. History is repeated,’ Chadha sent Sunak a heartfelt Diwali tweet.