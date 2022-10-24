Indian Youngster Creates Unique Shoes To Help Blind People Avoid Obstacles

Ankurit Karmakar, a young student in the ninth grade from the Assam region of Karimganj, has created a smart shoe that can assist the blind in avoiding obstacles.

According to ANI, the shoe that resembles a prop from a James Bond film appears to be a regular pair of leather loafers. However, it has a tonne of pretty fascinating technology within.

It has sensors that can identify obstacles up front. The shoe emits a loud siren to warn the wearer of impending obstacles whenever it detects any.

The sensor is connected to the battery through a barrel connector, and the shoe is powered by a tiny battery that is strapped to its sole.

In a statement, Ankurit stated, ‘The shoe’s sensor will identify any obstructions in the path, and the buzzer will sound an alert. The blind person will be able to hear the buzzer, which will cause him to become aware and take appropriate action to avoid the obstruction.’

He revealed that he hopes to become a scientist when he grows up and develop more such technological innovations to assist make people’s life easier.

‘For blind individuals, I created this smart sneaker. My career goal is to be a scientist. I’ll continue to do work like this to benefit people and make their lives easier’ Added he.