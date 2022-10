Cairo: In shooting, Indian shooters won 2 more medals at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. India won silver medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Team event and bronze medal in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P).

With this win, India secured 2 Paris 2024 Olympics quota. India is placed in the second position in the medal tally behind China. India has secured 12 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze medals.