Know all about fertility yoga

Experts claim that doing yoga will help women in conceiving. Doing yoga activates the brain to release certain chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins. Experts point out that practicing yoga increases the chances of pregnancy.

Fertility yoga is a brilliant way to de-stress. Fertility yoga is a series of yoga poses that promote relaxation. It also encourages blood flow to the hips, and increases circulation and connection to the pelvic area, abdomen and heart.

Women trying to get pregnant should pay attention to hormone balances. If estrogen is too low or too high and testosterone is not in the right ratio, it can lead to many health related problems. Hormonal imbalance in women causes thyroid related problems.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, also known as PCOS and PCOD, can cause problems with pregnancy. Regulating hormone levels is important among the various health benefits of practicing yoga. Yoga regulates menstruation in women and removes imbalances.

Yoga has been proven to improve blood circulation in the body. The physical practice of yoga poses allows for increased oxygenation of the cells. Relaxation practiced through meditation and breathing exercises improves blood circulation.