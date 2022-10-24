On Diwali, Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange sweets along the Attari-Wagah border.

On Monday, the Border Security Force celebrated Diwali by giving candy to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border, according to officials.

At the joint checkpoint, a BSF officer with the rank of commandant and other staff members presented candy to the Pakistan Rangers.

For a little while, members of both armies shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

BSF and Pak Rangers swapped candies in India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in the Barmer region of Rajasthan also.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian Army and the Pakistani Army were also observed exchanging sweets at the Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LOC).

The border patrols of India and Pakistan exchange presents and greetings on a number of religious festivals, including Eid and Diwali as well as their respective Independence Days.