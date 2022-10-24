Record-equalling 13th victory: World Champion Max Verstappen claims United States Grand Prix title

Texas: World champion Max Verstappen claimed an emotional constructors’ world championship for Red Bull on Sunday when he clinched a record-equalling 13th victory this year at the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen’s record-equalling 13th win of the season, and the squad’s championship triumph, came a day after Red Bull co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz passed away – a milestone fifth F1 constructors’ title for the Milton Keynes operation sparking emotional celebrations.

Verstappen appeared to be headed for an easy victory at the Circuit of The Americas after taking the lead early on and avoiding the drama behind when Carlos Sainz and George Russell collided at Turn 1. Verstappen handled repeated Safety Car restarts while keeping his pace under control. However, a sluggish last pit stop allowed Hamilton and the recuperating Charles Leclerc to pass both of them, and the defending world champion did so with only six laps left to take the checkered flag first. Leclerc saved a podium finish for Ferrari as the Italian team mathematically pulled out of contention for the constructors’ title. Despite his valiant attempts, Hamilton had to settle for second place, prolonging Mercedes’ quest for a 2022 victory.

Leclerc rose from P12 on the grid after his power unit adjustments thanks to a quick stop under the early Safety Car, which was deployed as a result of Valtteri Bottas’s accident into the gravel. Perez finished fourth following his own engine penalty. ‘It was a tough one. It was all looking good and then, of course, the pit stop was a bit longer than we would like, so I had to fight my way forward again. But we gave it everything out there today’, said race winner Verstappen as quoted by Formula1.com. ‘Of course, it’s a very difficult weekend for us, so this one is definitely dedicated to Dietrich himself. What he has done for everyone… the only thing we could do today was a win and, even though after the pit stop it was not looking great, I gave it everything out there and pushed it to the limit to come back’, he added.