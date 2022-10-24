Rishi Sunak Makes History, Is UK’s First Indian-Origin PM

Following Penny Mordaunt’s withdrawal from the race, Rishi Sunak was chosen without opposition to lead the ruling Conservative Party. He will become Britain’s first prime minister of Indian descent on Diwali.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was clearly in the lead after garnering the support of more than half of the 357 Tory MPs, far more than the 100 needed to make the shortlist.

Sir Graham Brady, head of the key 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, declared in the Parliament complex that Mr. Sunak had won the leadership race on time for the deadline of Monday at 1400 local time because he had only received one nomination.

This indicates that Rishi Sunak is about to enter 10 Downing Street in London following a meeting with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timing of which will be made public soon.