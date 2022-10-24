The Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is the first to gross $1 million in North America

With its winning streak across the world as it makes history, ‘Kantara’ is on a non-stop flight of success throughout the world, not just in India.

Although the movie was just ranked No. 1 on IMDb’s list of India’s Current Top 250 Films, it has since had tremendous growth at theatres in North America and Australia!

‘Kantara’ has become a movie that is spoken about all throughout the country and whose success is unstoppable. The movie, which is now doing extremely well in India for both its Kannada and Hindi releases, has just started to gain popularity abroad.

It became the first ever Kannada movie to be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and now, adding yet another feather to its rising success, ‘Kantara’s Kannada version has collected a huge amount of 1 million dollars in North America and 200 K AUD in Australia’s Box Office.

As the first Kannada film to surpass these enormous milestones, Kantara has amassed such massive global box office revenues!

‘Kantara’ is a passionately crafted movie that is made for sheer mass entertainment. With an epic tale in Kantara, the sandalwood industry has reached its pinnacle.

The film is the epitome of artistic, cultural, and technological genius. Few people have ever seen or heard of this unique region of Southern India. Every compliment and expression of admiration that it receives is deserving.