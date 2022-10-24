The students made hilarious ‘anti-cheating hats’ to wear during exams!

On social media, images of students in the Phillipines sporting ‘anti-cheating’ headgear have gone popular. A series of images were posted on Facebook by Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a mechanical engineering professor at the Bicol University College of Engineering, showing the students taking their midterm exams while wearing their extravagant constructions.

To prevent them from reading other students’ papers, the engineering college students in Legazpi City were required to wear headgear. The kids responded by making their own devices out of cardboard, egg cartons, and other recyclable items.

Check out some of the images below:

The pictures rapidly went viral online and even made headlines in the Philippines, where many other institutions followed likewise in an effort to combat cheating. Speaking to BBC, Ms. Mandane-Ortiz revealed that she had been searching for a ‘fun approach’ to guarantee ‘integrity and honesty’ in her class. She asserted that her suggestion had been ‘very beneficial’.

The professor added that she had asked the class to create a ‘basic’ paper design. However, Ms. Mandane-Ortiz claimed that although some of her kids created inventive, intricate headgear from trash they found laying about, others used caps, helmets, or Halloween masks.

The approach utilised in Thailand a few years ago, according to Ms. Mandane-Ortiz, served as her inspiration. According to her, in 2013, a photograph that quickly gained popularity on social media showed college students taking tests while donning ‘ear flaps’—pieces of paper taped to the sides of their heads to block their eyesight.

According to the professor, this year’s engineering students fared better since they worked more to prepare for the difficult exam circumstances. Most importantly, she said, none of them were found cheating. Many of them even finished their exams early.