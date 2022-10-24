‘Three of Us,’ starring Shefali Shah, will be screened at IFFI and the actress is thrilled

Shefali Shah has been enthroning herself all year long with her incredible back-to-back performances. Be it in Jalsa, Human, Darlings, or Delhi Crime 2, the actress continues to win over the audience’s hearts and receive enormous acclaim.

Shefali has continued her streak of success by landing her upcoming movie ‘Three of Us’ a spot in the list of 25 films chosen for the Indian Panorama 2022 at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28, 2022.

Shefali Shah plays the lead in ‘Three of Us,’ which after being named on the list of 25 films chosen for the Indian Panorama 2022 at IFFI has added yet another brilliance to Shefali’s already-brilliant career. ‘Three of Us’ is directed by Avinash Arun that stars Shefali Shah in the lead along with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a relationship drama set in Maharashtra and features actor and lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the third lead.

The film went on floors in December and was wrapped up last week in Mumbai.

Shefali is currently gaining popularity for her recently released medical campus comedy drama Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh on the work front after delighting the audience with her eagerly anticipated Delhi Crime 2.