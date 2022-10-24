The name ‘Hindu American’ has offended the Indian American Muslim Council, which is supported by Jamaat-e-Islami. According to the IAMC, the term is erasing ties between the Hindu community and South Asians. ‘ It has been important to distinguish ‘Hindu-American’ from its alternatives, ‘Indian-American’. It enables organisations like the Hindu American Foundation to ignore the connections that many Hindus have with other South Asians, ‘ IAMC said in a tweet.

The Hindu American Foundation criticised the Hindu lobbying group for the irony. ‘ Said by the, wait for it, Indian American Muslim Council, without a hint of irony’. Undoubtedly, the IAMC is an organisation that has rewarded journalists for inciting anti-Indian feelings.

On June 23, the IAMC commended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for presenting a resolution in the US House of Representatives denouncing India for allegedly violating the human rights of minorities, especially Muslims. The IAMC commended Omar, whose resolution is unlikely to be implemented given her vengeful tactics and the fact that she has publicly sided with Pakistani officials regarding India. The IMAC has already been featured in news stories. After Hamid Ansari, a former vice president of India, participated in a gathering hosted by the IMAC, DisinfoLab tweeted a number of articles about the group.