5 feel-good films to watch this Diwali

Diwali means it’s time to spend some time with family in a meaningful way. We have some good news if you are planning to stay on this Diwali. You don’t need to waste time searching for something to watch because we have chosen five feel-good Indian movies that will lift your spirits over the holiday season. So gather your family and watch these slice-of-life films while enjoying some treats.

English Vinglish (2012)



One may confidently state that this one will cause you to cry happily because it includes all the festive flavours. For all Sridevi lovers, this movie holds a particular place in their hearts because it marks the comeback of the late Indian diva Sridevi. But more than that, this film portrays the most ordinary aspects of life in an extraordinary manner. The film depicts the transformation of Shashi, a meek, put-upon indian housewife who speaks only Hindi, into a confident citizen of the world, over the length of a four-week crash course in English. It is a must-watch, doesn’t matter if you are a Sridevi fan or not.

Jab We Met (2007)

It’s possible to watch this Imtiaz Ali movie repeatedly, and trust me, it never gets boring. An awkwardly happy girl who is living life on her own terms meets a little kid who is heartbroken, and a friendship develops. The rest of the narrative is extremely enjoyable to watch. Even now, seeing the Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor movie will always make you grin.

Queen (2014)

Actress Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with this movie. A passionate performance in a revitalising movie. It is the tale of a young woman who travels alone to Paris and Amsterdam for her honeymoon and returns a completely different person.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Tired of the same old, clichéd boy-meets-girl relationship? Then this movie is right for you. An unique love story involving a married housewife and an elderly widower in which the lunchbox serves as cupid. The late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Nimrat Kaur feature in a really entertaining movie.

Dhanak (2016)

The story revolves around two signings, 10-year-old Pari and 8-year-old Chotu, rather than any superstars or well-known actors. They both adore Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively. The plot of this Nagesh Kukunoor narrative changes when the children go 300 kilometres by themselves to meet Indian celebrity Shah Rukh Khan in the hope that he can assist them in recovering Chotu’s sight. This film is all about hope and it reminds us of the small joys of life.