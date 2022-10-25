After Diwali, Delhi’s air quality still ‘very poor’

Tuesday morning saw a ‘very poor’ air quality in Delhi due to a spike in stubble burning and Diwali night firecracker bursts. Along with Delhi and Gurugram, Noida is a part of the national capital area and had an AQI of 342.

Prior predictions from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) indicated that the air quality could worsen to ‘severe’ levels on Diwali itself and stay there for another day.

As of Tuesday morning at 6:30 am, Noida has an AQI of 342. Delhi, with an AQI of 323, placed second. Long-term exposure to air in the 301–400 range can result in respiratory illness. Noida and Delhi’s air quality is on the verge of being categorized as ‘severe’ (401-500), which ‘affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing illnesses.’

The National Air Quality Index data from 40 monitoring stations is available on the government website. As of 6:30 am today, Lodhi Road had an AQI of 273, Gurugram had an AQI of 245, and Madhura had an AQI of 322.

However, compared to Monday night, the air quality has improved because to suitable weather and meteorological conditions. As loud firecrackers exploded all night long on Diwali, pollution levels peaked about midnight, but around one in the morning, things began to get better.