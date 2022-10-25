‘Attempts to sell adulterated liquor’: Four arrested following raids in Delhi

The Delhi Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) made four arrests and filed three FIRs in various areas of the city for unlawfully storing, producing, and selling tainted liquor as a result of many search operations conducted over the festival season, according to officials.

The arrestees have been named as Vikram from Mundka, Jaipal Singh from Hargovind Enclave, Mohit Kumar from Maidan Garhi, and Renuka Malhotra from Rani Bagh. According to authorities, the raids took place a few days before Diwali. ‘The accused sold the low-brand IMFL-filled empty foreign liquor bottles to various people. They were taken into custody. ‘ More investigation is being conducted,’ a representative said.

‘Teams of the EIB conducted raids in several areas of Delhi under the direction of ACP Rajesh Meena, which resulted in the discovery of a ring that was engaged in the preparation, storage, and sale of contaminated alcohol’. According to a senior excise official, the squad conducted operations in Karol Bagh, Rani Bagh, and Maidan Garhi after receiving information.

According to the excise agency, the enforcement team first seized 69 bottles of expensive alcohol. ‘ During questioning, an accused admitted that he bought alcohol from Mohit and thereafter stocked up on more bottles at his friend’s home,’ he continued. Officials seized 20 empty bottles of Chivas Regal, 23 bottles of high-end booze, 8 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), and 19 additional bottles of alcohol from Rani Bagh during several raids.