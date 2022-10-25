Coimbatore car bomb explosion; Five men arrested

In connection with the Sunday morning car cylinder explosion, police in Coimbatore’s Ukkadam have arrested five people. Jameza Mubeen was the only person killed in the incident.

Five individuals were arrested by Ukkadam police in relation to the cylinder explosion that killed Jameza Mubeen on Sunday morning inside a car outside of a temple. Police officers under the direction of DGP Sylendra Babu found a terror angle with ties to ISIS in relation to the car blast on Sunday evening.

Jameza was killed in the blast as he attempted to exit the car while escaping a checkpoint. Officials are still unsure of what his intended target was.

Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail were the names of the five guys who were arrested. Based on video from a CCTV camera located next to Jamesha Mubeen’s home, they were arrested.

The four men was seen struggling to carry something while on camera at Jamesha’s house nearby. Whether this was the bomb that killed Jamesha was a source of suspicion. Officials are looking into the CCTV footage to establish what the group was carrying.

For added security, the Rapid Action Force has been stationed in Coimbatore. Vehicles entering and departing Coimbatore are being checked by the RAF and the police.

The deceased man had no prior cases against him, but DGP Sylendra Baby claims that he was in communication with a few persons who were National Investigation Agency suspects.

In the blast zone, we found marble balls and nails. Chemicals for low-intensity explosions such potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur that may be used to make explosive devices were found during the search of his home, according to Sylendra Babu.