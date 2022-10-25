Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression, moves to Bangladesh’s coast

On Monday evening, Cyclone Sitrang moved near to Barisal between Tinkona and Sandwip in Bangladesh and weakened into a depression. It brought heavy rain and severe winds to the West Bengal coast as it crossed the shore with a maximum continuous wind speed of 80 to 90 km/h with gusting to 100 km/h.

Tuesday morning, Cyclone Sitrang’s remnant was 90 kilometres (km) northeast of Agartala and 100 kilometres (km) southwest of Shillong. On Tuesday, it was forecast to weaken into a clearly defined low-pressure region and continue moving toward the north-northeast, although not before causing occasional heavy to very heavy rains in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On Tuesday, squally winds with gusts up to 60 km/h are likely to blow in the north Bay of Bengal, along and off the coast of Bangladesh, in south Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura before decreasing.