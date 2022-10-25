Delhi: A Zomato delivery boy pelts bricks at a police checkpoint in Khan Market and sets his bike on fire.

A Zomato delivery boy allegedly set fire to his bike outside a police station in Delhi’s Khan Market while under the influence of alcohol. The man allegedly threw bricks at the police station, breaking its property.

Even though the incident happened on Sunday, it was only discovered on Tuesday.

The police detained the man, identified as Nadeem (30), who lives in Hauz Rani and works as a food delivery agent for Zomato. He was then taken to court.

The senior police official said , ‘the Tughlak road police station received a call about the burning of a bike in front of a police post (chowki) near Khan Market at around 7.30 am and dispatched officers to the scene.’

The man set his bike and police standees on fire as well as broke three of the police post’s windows with bricks.

According to accounts, a fire brigade team was summoned in and they put out the fire.

In the meantime, a case has been filed against Nadeem under sections 436 of the IPC (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 of the IPC (negligent conduct), 278 of the IPC (making an atmosphere noxious to health), 283 of the IPC (causing danger, obstruction, or injury in any public way or line of navigation), and 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation).

‘The suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement. The matter is still under investigation,’ stated the authorities.

Nadeem recently got married, but for various reasons, the marriage disintegrated. He became anxious and irate after this.